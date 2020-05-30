Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

