Monarch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Monarch has a market cap of $91,054.57 and $28.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Monarch has traded 128.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,727,668 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

