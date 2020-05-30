Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,208 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.15% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.81. 321,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

