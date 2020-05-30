Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 15,642 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 95,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ATR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. 215,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

