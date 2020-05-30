Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 177,217 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 177,217 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.08% of Astronics worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,952,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ATRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 657,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,785. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

