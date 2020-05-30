Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,411,343 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.07% of Vedanta worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vedanta by 54.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE VEDL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 1,016,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,442. Vedanta Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

