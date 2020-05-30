Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.47% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $826.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

