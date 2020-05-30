Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $2.89 Million in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.23% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 131,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.