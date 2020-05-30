Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.25% of Moelis & Co worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 439,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $114,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 686,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,371. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.