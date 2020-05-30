Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,917 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,313,000 after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,232,650 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 920,564 shares during the period.

INDA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 9,627,624 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

