Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 2,180,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,570. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

