Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 18,108 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,066. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.