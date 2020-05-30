Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Volume Hits $981.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $981.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00695271 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,797,480 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

