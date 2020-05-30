Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $66.94 or 0.00695271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ovis, Kraken and Trade Satoshi. Monero has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $94.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,579,804 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tux Exchange, Exrates, B2BX, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Kraken, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bitlish, Coinbe, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Nanex, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, Bitbns, Bisq, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx, BitBay, Ovis, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Exmo, Mercatox, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Coinut, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

