NAGA (NGC) Trading 65.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $3,861.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.05333359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

