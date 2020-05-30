Nano Market Cap Achieves $119.02 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $119.02 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00009356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,546.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.02455923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.02568454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00488852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00713638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00076576 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00560330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

