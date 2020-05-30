nDEX (NDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $575.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $59,794.31 and approximately $575.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.02061791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00185282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027666 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

