Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $21.81 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Allcoin and Neraex. Nebulas has a market cap of $21.81 million and $19.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,504,238 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Allcoin, BCEX, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

