NEM Price Hits $0.0425 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, NEM has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $382.29 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptomate and Cryptopia.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, OKEx, YoBit, Iquant, COSS, Kuna, Coinbe, Bitbns, Crex24, Binance, Bithumb, Kryptono, Zaif, Cryptomate, HitBTC, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Indodax, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Exrates, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

