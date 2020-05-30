Neo (NEO) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $759.51 million and $493.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.77 or 0.00111457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Koinex, Bitbns, Allcoin, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Bibox, Kucoin, Bittrex, TDAX, BitMart, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinrail, DragonEX, ZB.COM, COSS, LBank, Tidebit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, Exrates, Ovis, BigONE, Upbit, OTCBTC, BitForex, Huobi and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

