Netbox Coin Hits Market Cap of $866,646.65 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $866,646.65 and approximately $57,689.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.02243366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,627,186 coins and its circulating supply is 43,637,011 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.