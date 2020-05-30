Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $994,574.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

