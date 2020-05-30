NPCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.50 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $4,636.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000670 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055674 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.