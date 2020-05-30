OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00016328 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, IDCM, Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $220.48 million and $161.24 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Koinex, B2BX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Ovis, Livecoin, Braziliex, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Hotbit, TOPBTC, BitMart, Coinnest, Independent Reserve, FCoin, BigONE, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liqui, CoinBene, Poloniex, Zebpay, COSS, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exmo, DigiFinex, IDAX, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Upbit, GOPAX, Kucoin, BitForex, Iquant, Bancor Network, Tidex, Coinrail, Coinone, TDAX, CoinExchange, ABCC, Crex24, C2CX, AirSwap, OKEx, Huobi, Neraex, BX Thailand, Bit-Z and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

