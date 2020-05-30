Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $363,023.63 and $322,171.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinbe, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bibox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

