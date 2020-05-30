Pandacoin (PND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $7.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

