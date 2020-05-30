PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $32,659.38 and $4,225.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,599,486 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.