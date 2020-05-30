Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

