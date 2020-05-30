PIBBLE Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $204,567.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,637,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

