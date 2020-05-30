Pillar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,679.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $11,679.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

