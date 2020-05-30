PlayChip (PLA) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $24.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05337857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

