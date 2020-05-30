Po.et (POE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $250,326.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Po.et has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $250,326.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

