PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Stake Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,235 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.22% of PolyOne worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 839.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PolyOne stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.78. 826,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

