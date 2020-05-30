ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000.

SVXY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

