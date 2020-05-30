ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $102,694.73 and $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00804669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00197114 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 165,806,624 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.