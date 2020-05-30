PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $676,241.04 and $51,447.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH's official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

