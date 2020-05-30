PumaPay (PMA) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX. PumaPay has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $805,688.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,276,422,230 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.