Pure (PUREX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00807706 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00196051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.