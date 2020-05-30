Qtum Market Cap Hits $168.03 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00018040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange and BigONE. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $168.03 million and $417.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,457,948 coins and its circulating supply is 96,738,528 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEgg, Exrates, Liqui, OKEx, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, BigONE, Ovis, ZB.COM, Upbit, LBank, Iquant, Liquid, Bibox, Coindeal, CoinEx, HBUS, Bitfinex, EXX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex, BCEX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bithumb, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Crex24, Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinnest, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinone, ABCC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

