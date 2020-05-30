Qubitica (QBIT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $175,377.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $29.78 million and $175,377.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $36.83 or 0.00385902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000946 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010388 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011150 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 208.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

