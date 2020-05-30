Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after buying an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. 5,340,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

