Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 9,601 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 164,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6,147.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.