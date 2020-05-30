Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. 1,829,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

