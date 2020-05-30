Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 182,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 196,064 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

