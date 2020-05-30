Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVDA traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.02. 18,343,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,759,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.48. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.