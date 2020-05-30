Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 392,070 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3,587.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,070 shares during the period. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 125,366,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,431,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

