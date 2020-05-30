Rational Advisors LLC Sells 16,421 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.70. 2,202,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,503. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

