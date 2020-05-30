Relex Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Relex has a total market cap of $185,762.11 and $154.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,883,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

