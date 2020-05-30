Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $102,996.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Request has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $102,996.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, KuCoin, GOPAX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi Global, DDEX, Ethfinex, COSS, Bancor Network, Coineal, Mercatox, IDEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, WazirX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

