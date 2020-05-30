Sai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05337857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Sai is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

